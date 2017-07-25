Pink Ribbon Rally

The 7th Annual Pink Ribbon Rally breast cancer fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 6-10 p.m. at the Kids Clubhouse, located at 745-G Cinema Ct.

The event is being coordinated by Dr. Amy Jo Fischer, of Smiles By Design, who is an eight-year survivor of breast cancer. For more, see the Tuesday, July 25, 2017 edition.