Piney Grove School House

In an effort to allow the community to experience the Piney Grove School House, the one room school house at Fourth of July Park, year-round, the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society (KHPS) has made updates to the school house and will hold a ribbon cutting for the community on Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

