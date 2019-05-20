Pierce

Raymond Pierce, 83, went home to be with the Lord May 18, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church with Rev. John Rights officiating. Interment will follow in God’s Acre of the church.

A native of Forsyth County, Raymond was the son of the late Leona West and Wilson Boner Pierce. He was a retired Sergeant with the Kernersville Police Department after 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Raymond also was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Holden, and brothers, Burton Pierce and Hillary Pierce.

Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-six years, Norma Jean Stafford Pierce of the home; children, Vickie Eaglen, Bryant Pierce and Terri, Kay Hayworth and Bill, Ricky Caulder and Jeanette, and Flo Bowman and Steve; and numerous extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends Monday evening from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

