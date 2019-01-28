Growing in popularity, Piedmont Firefighters Pipes and Drums enjoys performing Scottish and Irish music at various events wearing kilts, with members from around the Piedmont Triad area.
For more, see the Thursday, January 24, 2019 edition.
Piedmont Firefighters Pipes and Drums
