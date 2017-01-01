Piedmont Challenger League

After starting 30 years ago, volunteers, sponsors and players were presented with awards in celebration of the Piedmont Challenger League’s anniversary.

The Piedmont Challenger League is an all-inclusive softball league for people with both mental and physical disabilities.

Founder Jack Stewart explained that he and the late Roger Swisher started the organization after the Mayors Council for People with Disabilities was formed in the 1990s.