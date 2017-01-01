Last week, the Rotary Club unveiled the newly installed Pictorial History of Kernersville at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center in honor and memory of the late Arnold King.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019 edition.
Pictorial History of Kernersville
Last week, the Rotary Club unveiled the newly installed Pictorial History of Kernersville at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center in honor and memory of the late Arnold King.
Previous post: Opioid Symposium
Next post: Supporting local music