A federal district court judge blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID on the eve of the new year. That means voters in Forsyth County and Kernersville will not be required to present identification that includes a photograph before they cast their ballots during the March 3 primary election.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 11 & 12, 2020 edition.
Photo ID
