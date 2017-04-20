Phipps

Katherine “Kathy” Adams Phipps, 65, of Kernersville, originally of Archdale, NC passed away Saturday April 15, 2017 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.

Mrs. Phipps was known for her artistic ability that shown through her many paintings, also her cooking and recipes, along with her love of gardening.

The family will celebrate her life privately.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Phipps of Kernersville; daughter, Kelly Torbert of Roanoke Rapides; son, Michael Phipps Jr. of Kernersville; daughter, Molly Phipps of Sanford; four grandchildren; brother, Martin Adams of Atlantic Beach; three sisters, Joanne Barnett of Newport; Linda McCauley of Atlanta, GA; Jennifer Ranalli of Myrtle Beach, SC.

