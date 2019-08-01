Phillips

Peggy Jeanne Phillips, 61, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center after an anaphylactic reaction to bee stings.

Daughter of Leonard and Marcine Jensen, Peggy was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa and grew up in Marathon, Iowa. Peggy was one of the first women to graduate from the Des Moines Barber College. In 1979, Peggy was joined in marriage to Steve Phillips at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in March. Their union in marriage brought forth 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Peggy worked for Kernersville Elementary School as a Teacher’s Assistant and retired after 20 years of dedicated service. She had an immense love for children especially for the very young and those with special needs. Peggy had a vast passion for nurturing and teaching. She had an unsurmountable love for newborns and often said her “dream retirement” would be volunteering to rock and hold bereaved babies in the maternity ward. Peggy’s selfless love for her children and grandchildren was unconditional. After her family, Peggy loved the spring and summer where she spent time caring for her lawn and planting flowers. Her favorite pastime was lounging in her swimming pool. In the fall and winter she found great joy volunteering at Kernersville Elementary School where she had a tradition of making Green Eggs and Ham during Dr. Seuss book week. At Christmas she loved shopping for the perfect gifts and decorating for the holidays.

The life and memory of Peggy will be cherished by her husband, Steve Phillips of Kernersville, North Carolina; children which include: Brad (Lori) Phillips of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Keith (Christine) Phillips of Johnstown, Colorado, Jodi (Steven) Moore of New Bern, North Carolina, Craig (Jennifer) Phillips of Vienna, Virginia, Katie Phillips of Kernersville, North Carolina, Willie Phillips of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers and sisters: Jerry (Polly), Judy, Jane (Chuck), Joseph (Cathy), Dick (Nola); brothers and sisters-in-law: Rick (Donna), Deb, Jim (Renee), Dale (Maribeth), Dean (Barb); grandchildren: Morgan, Colton, Zachary, Alex, Hunter, Kayla, Maison, Peyton, Cameron, Westin, Spencer, Benson, Vivienne; three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Marcine Jensen; parents-in-law, William and Doloris Phillips, grandparents, nephews: Nathan Phillips and Steven Chalstrom.

Visitation with the family will take place on Monday, August 5, between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S Cherry St, Kernersville, North Carolina. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery/Columbarium.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina, 27284 with attention made to the Peggy Phillips memorial.

