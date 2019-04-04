Philippart

Mr. Thomas Philippart, 83, of Raleigh, died peacefully Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at his home in Garner.

He was born September 5, 1935 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Rene Philippart, Jr. and Blanche Vilain. He was a high school athlete and graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg. He then attended the Art Institute of Cincinnati.

Mr. Philippart (Tom) met the love of his life, Sondra Sue Tipper, in the fifth grade. Tom and Sondra were married on December 27, 1958 in Clarksburg. After moving together to Cincinnati, Ohio, Tom worked as a photographer and an industrial artist. He was an amazing artist who enjoyed building furniture and miniature trains and painting. He designed and helped build their first home. He loved the outdoors, appreciated the beauty of nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a kind heart and welcomed stray dogs into the family. Tom was passionate about football and a loyal fan to the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. Tom was a gentle giant with a quiet sense of humor. He could fix anything including toys, bicycles, house issues and broken hearts. He dedicated his life to supporting his wife, children and grandchildren, a true family man. He was a favorite uncle of his nephews and nieces. He coached soccer and baseball teams, and was the number one fan to soccer teams coached by his son, James Philippart. He truly was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, uncle and coach.

A private memorial service is planned for spring, 2019, in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Mr. Philippart was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Sondra Sue Tipper Philippart. He is survived by one daughter, Laura Zohn and her husband Bradley of Raleigh: one son, James Philippart, and his wife Joannie of Cary, and three grandchildren, Oliver and Eleanor Zohn and Aiden Philippart. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His gentle and supportive love in our lives will be greatly missed.