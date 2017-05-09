Petition begun

A petition circulating on change.org is asking that the medical bills of a Walkertown man and his son struck by a hit-and-run driver in February be forgiven. Once the petition’s goal of 200 signatures is met, it will be sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where David Llewellyn, 49, and Harley Llewellyn, 21, were treated following the February 13 accident. David Llewellyn passed away from his injuries on February 24. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 6 & 7, 2017 edition.