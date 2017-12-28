When it comes to looking toward the future, perhaps no other agencies in Kernersville have had more opportunity in 2017 to do just that than both the Town’s police and fire departments. That’s why the Kernersville News is recognizing Police Chief Tim Summers and Fire Chief Chris Langham as our “Persons of the Year.”
For more, see the Tuesday, December 26, 2017 edition.
Persons of the Year
When it comes to looking toward the future, perhaps no other agencies in Kernersville have had more opportunity in 2017 to do just that than both the Town’s police and fire departments. That’s why the Kernersville News is recognizing Police Chief Tim Summers and Fire Chief Chris Langham as our “Persons of the Year.”
Previous post: Baby Leo Animal Rescue
Next post: WMS TOY