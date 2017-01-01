Persons of the Year

Kernersville News has selected five elected leaders from Forsyth County as Persons of the Year for 2019. Those leaders are N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec, N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Plyler, Commissioner Vice Chair Don Martin and Commissioner Ted Kaplan.

These public servants made extraordinary strides last year in protecting newspapers in Forsyth County and North Carolina in general.

Their work in protecting the First Amendment for their constituents is commendable and deserves recognition.

The Kernersville News annually presents a Person of the Year award to members of the community who have had a significant impact. Recent past recipients include former Alderman and School Board Member Dana Caudill Jones and Scott Pope for his donation of land for the new Pope Park.