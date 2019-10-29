Persimmon Festival

The 12th annual Colfax Persimmon Festival will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Stafford Farm, located in Colfax.

Since the beginning of the Colfax Persimmon Festival, persimmons have become popular and are making their way around the Triad.

The Persimmon Festival was started as a way to try to save the Historic Stafford Farm. For more, see the Tuesday, October 29, 2019 edition.