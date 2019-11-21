Perryman

Kent Craig Perryman – Craig, a fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston Salem, N.C. on Friday, November 8.

He was born on January 29, 1946 in Lexington, NC to the late Ralph Odell and Laura Evelyn Younts Perryman from the Reedy Creek area of Davidson County. The youngest of 3 children, he graduated from North Davidson High School in 1964. Craig enjoyed memberships at Good Hope Methodist and Home Moravian church.

Craig started his young adult life as owner of a Lexington service station and worked soon afterward as a carpenter for a local building contractor. It was there that Craig realized a natural gift for design and problem solving. Ultimately, he became owner of Perryman Builders and K.C. Construction Company in Kernersville. He loved his career of 45 years, his building partners, clients, co-workers, and the many contractors and subcontractors that he worked with along the way.

He was ever present with set design/building and tech support for his wife’s children’s choirs and other involvements through the years. Together, he and Nancy loved creating garden spaces, traveling, and hiking. Craig was the ultimate hobbyist, building remote control airplanes, trains, cars, and boats. Craig Perryman made it his daily challenge to make everybody he met smile or laugh, whether they wanted to or not! Many folks, for a thousand different reasons, will miss this one.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, his mother, Laura, and sister, Kay Stalcup. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Fussell Perryman; two sons, Kent and Jamie, and a daughter, Malia; 3 grandchildren, Tanner, Landon, and Addison; sister, Jean Hildreth; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Salem Funeral and Cremations at 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for 2:00, Friday, November 22 at the Home Moravian Church sanctuary in Old Salem at 529 S. Church Street. There will be a reception in the parlor after the service; burial will be in God’s Acre following the reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103). Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.