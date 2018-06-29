Perdue

Mr. Michael “Mike” Perdue, 66, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 25, 2018. Mike has been made whole again and is now in his eternal home.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be at a later date.

Mike was born on August 12, 1951 to Lois and the late James “Flee” Perdue in Forsyth County. He was a lifelong resident of Kernersville. Growing up, Mike’s friends nicknamed him “Pencil.” He was affectionately known, by his friends, as the class clown because he liked to make people laugh. Mike enjoyed playing and watching baseball, attending NASCAR races and collecting NASCAR and baseball memorabilia. He enjoyed his trips he took with Marla to the mountains and the beach. Mike really enjoyed taking his wife to the places that where special to his heart around Kernersville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Marla Perdue; daughter Nikki Perdue; grandson Christopher McIntyre; mother Lois Perdue and brother Stanley Perdue.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com