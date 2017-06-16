Pegram

Kernersville – Donald Henry Pegram, 87, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at his home. Donald was born on February 5, 1930 in Forsyth County to Walter Alvin and Sudie Dwiggins Pegram. Donald owned and operated Pegram Foods for 37 years.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Olivia Grace Fishel; and four siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Susie Pegram; one son, Tony Pegram (Marcia); two daughters, Patricia Galloway (Richard) and Karen Fishel (Neil); 8 grandchildren, Clara Fishel, Melanie Fishel, Alvin Pegram, Christopher Galloway, Wesley Fishel, Marcus Pegram, Meredith Galloway, and Susan Galloway; a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Ernie Richards and Pastor Dan Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com