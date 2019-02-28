Pedestrian struck by train

A person was struck by a train in Kernersville on Wednesday morning. According to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the area of Railroad and Cherry streets at approximately 9:29 a.m. in regards to a pedestrian being struck by a train.

It was later determined that a person was trespassing by walking on the train tracks and failed to hear the train approaching because they had headphones playing music attached to their ears.

Police said officers can attribute no fault to employees of Norfolk Southern Railway (NSR) operating the train, and as of 12 p.m. Wednesday safety inspectors with NSR had deemed the railway operational.

According to a news release, the pedestrian sustained life threatening injures and was undergoing surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at the time of the release.

The KPD will resume the investigation for trespassing at a later date.