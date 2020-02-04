Peddycord

WINSTON-SALEM – Rex Lanier Peddycord, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Forest Heights Senior Living. Rex was born on July 21, 1932 in Forsyth County to Raymond and Vera Vance Peddycord. Rex had a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He retired from AT&T with 38 years of service. He also farmed tobacco and had a passion for raising and breeding horses, especially Black & White Paint Horses. Rex also operated a small car dealership out of his home for over 35 years. He was a man true to his word and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Peddycord; a son, Scott Peddycord; a grandson, Kenneth Peddycord; and two brothers, Jimmie & Donald Peddycord.

Surviving are his son, Stephen Peddycord (Melody); and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Peddycord (Olivia).

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407.

