Peddycord

Kernersville – Kenneth Lanier Peddycord, 32, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born November 11, 1986 to Scott Lanier Peddycord and Karen Peddycord Wilson. Kenneth was a graduate of East Forsyth High School, Class of 2005.

He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Peddycord, his paternal grandmother, Faye Gardner Peddycord, maternal grandparents, Norma and Chester Stultz, and Uncle Darrel Stultz, and his step brother, Adrian Masalko.

Surviving are; his loving mother, Karen Stultz Wilson and her husband Charles “Tim” Wilson, his Aunt Melody and Uncle Steve, grandfather, Rex Lanier Peddycord, step brother, Craig Wilson, a step sister, Bridget Boles, and his special cousins, Michael and Matthew Peddycord, James Dean, and Stanley Stultz.

A service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Haworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 PM Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

A special thanks to Trooper Stewart for his kindness and professionalism in our time of need.