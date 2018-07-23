Peddycord

Mr. Robert Wayne Peddycord, 75, passed away July 20, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas Grady Peddycord and Allie Pope Peddycord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Carolyn Peddycord in 2012. Mr. Peddycord is survived by his son, Jeff Peddycord (Phyllis); his two daughters, Rhonda Landreth (Brian) and Debbie Deaton (David); Eight grandchildren, Robert (Randi), Chris (Hayley) and Tyler (Cheyene) Landreth, Emily, Wade and Matthew Peddycord, Tim and Dalton Hydorn; four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel and at other times at the home of Jeff & Phyllis Peddycord. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Pisgah United Methodist Church with Pastor Michele Brown Hill officiating. Inurnment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2165 Pisgah Church Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284.

