Pearman

Tommy Henry Pearman, 87, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born November 28, 1931 in Stokesdale, NC to the late Cecil Decoster Pearman and Lillian Crouse Pearman. Tommy had a rich life full of family and friends. He graduated from Stokesdale High School where he played basketball.

Tommy proudly served as a sergeant in the US Army in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After his service, Tommy worked for Western Electric and retired in 1985 after 30+ years. During retirement Tommy loved spending time with his grandkids, trading and raising dogs and other farm animals.

Surviving Tommy is his wife of 65 years, Peggy Brown Pearman, his children Donna (Barry) McGee, Myron (Angie) Pearman, granddaughter Jessica (Stan) Lake, grandsons Jordan McGee, Logan Pearman and Dalton Pearman, siblings Louise Grotzinger and Donnie Pearman. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline Blake and Cecil Pearman, Jr.

His funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on October 1, 2019, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8424 Haw River Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310 by Pastor Allen Mears. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. at East Lawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC 27284 with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Bethel United Methodist Church.