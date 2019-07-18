Patriot Rovers ride

Local non-profit Patriot Rovers is hosting their annual Patriot Rovers Ride for the Fallen on Saturday, July 20 at Smokin’ Harley-Davidson.

Patriot Rovers Founder and Trainer David Cantara started the non-profit in 2010 with Major Rob Stillwell. Cantara said he is canine behavior expert who has been training dogs for 30 years.

For more, see the Thursday, July 18, 2019 edition.