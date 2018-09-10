This past summer, area teenagers experienced the world of law enforcement in a brand new way.
The inaugural “Pathway to Service” Youth Academy at the Kernersville Police Department brought the group of 15- to 18-year-olds face to face with the challenges and obstacles of being a law enforcement officer. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 8 & 9, 2018 edition.
Pathway to Service
This past summer, area teenagers experienced the world of law enforcement in a brand new way.
Previous post: Visitor center partnership
Next post: Lock Your Meds