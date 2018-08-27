Wanting to change their lives and be the best leaders for their church members, Liberty Community Christian Church (LC3) Pastor Michael Walton and Deacon Keith McClure made a commitment to eat right and exercise. With all of their efforts, they have lost a combined 115 pounds.
Pastors leading healthier lives
