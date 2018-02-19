he Gospel Light community is mourning the loss of their longtime spiritual leader, Pastor Bobby Roberson, who passed away Monday, Feb. 12. Roberson was 86 and had served as the pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church for more than 61 years.
For more, see the Thursday, February 15, 2018.
Pastor Roberson passes away
he Gospel Light community is mourning the loss of their longtime spiritual leader, Pastor Bobby Roberson, who passed away Monday, Feb. 12. Roberson was 86 and had served as the pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church for more than 61 years.
Previous post: Oxford subdivision
Next post: KMS Teacher of the Year