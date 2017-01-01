Passing of Arnold King

There are many heavy hearts in Kernersville after hearing that Kernersville resident Arnold King passed away on Wednesday evening.

While Arnold has a tremendous and admirable resume, he is well known for his significant impact on Kernersville, with awards spanning decades and projects that will continue to give back to our community for years to come. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 10 & 11, 2019 edition.