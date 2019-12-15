Paschal

WINSTON SALEM – Mr. Richard Wendell Paschal, 88, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Richard was born on October 4, 1931 in Guilford County to Levi and Florence Angel Paschal. He was in the first graduating class of Glenn High School. Richard was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War, serving his country with a prideful heart as a Corporal Military policeman. He was a devoted member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, serving on various committees and singing in the choir for 52 years. He loved family outings on the boat and loved to fish! Richard had great craftmanship – no task was too difficult. He was always willing to help others in any way possible. Most of all, Richard loved his family, instilling his deep love in his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Macy; and broth-er, Ronnie Paschal.

Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Gladys Paschal; one daughter, Angela Pope (Michael); one son, Anthony Paschal; three grandchildren, Leslie Kirkman (Eric), Adam Paschal, and Anna Simmering (Paul); 4 great grandchildren, Ethan, Colin, Whitney and Isaiah.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC – Choir Fund, 794 Sedge Garden Rd Kerners-ville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com