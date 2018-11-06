Parks

Mary Nelson Parks, 55, of Blacksburg, VA passed away on October 30th in Radford, VA.

Viewing and visitation for Mary will be held at Blacksburg United Methodist Church in Blacksburg, VA on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 PM. A reception will follow in the church’s Whisner Building following the service. A graveside service for Mary will be held at East Lawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, NC at 2:00 PM on November 3, 2018. Visitation will follow the service at Olympic Family Restaurant.

Mary was born in Guilford County on January 13, 1963. She married Jeffrey Lynn Parks in June 1986 and adopted their sons, Byron and Juan, from Guatemala in 2003 and 2006, respectively.

Mary had college degrees from North Carolina State University and High Point College. Mary started her career as a high school mathematics teacher, but quickly decided to pursue accounting as her career. During her time in Blacksburg she worked for Anderson and Associates, Radford University, and Virginia Tech. Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, and caring for others. She was also actively involved in Blacksburg United Methodist Church, Kids and Cars, and Impacto Ministry.

Mary is survived by Byron Parks (son), Jeffrey Parks (husband), Heather Eisinger (niece), Taylor Minor (niece), Marian Eisinger (identical twin sister), and other family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by Horace Gray Nelson (father), Arnold Albert Sporleder (stepfather), Jane Sporleder (mother), and Juan Parks (son).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to KidsAndCars.org or Impacto Ministry (www.impactoministry.com).