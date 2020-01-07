Parks & Rec input

The Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department (KPRD) is planning a series of input sessions to help shape development of a new community recreation center for Kernersville.

According to KPRD Director Ernie Pages, the department will hold three input sessions next week for targeted groups and then another the following week for the public at-large. After that, the KPRD will provide two more opportunities for public participation during the month of February. For more, see the Tuesday, January 7, 2020 edition.