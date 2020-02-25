After purchasing property from two local families, the Town of Oak Ridge is adding roughly 60 acres of park land to the town, with a recent proposal of how the space will be utilized.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 25, 2020 edition.
Park land
After purchasing property from two local families, the Town of Oak Ridge is adding roughly 60 acres of park land to the town, with a recent proposal of how the space will be utilized.
Previous post: Commissioner candidates
Next post: Quarter-cent sales tax