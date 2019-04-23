Panichello

Sarasota, Florida – Mrs. Ellen “Jeanette” Panichello, 82, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Florida. She was born February 3, 1937 the loving daughter to the late John Ralph Cooke, and Ellen Louise Ragland. Jeanette was a loving mother to her sons, Chris and John, as well as a de-voted wife to her husband, Joe of 58 years. She leaves behind a legacy of life, love, and an un-wavering dedication to her family. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Until we meet again… We Love You.

In addition to her loving husband and children, she is survived by her brother Gary Cooke, sister Amy Warren, and her beautiful 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Main Street United Methodist Church Cemetery.

