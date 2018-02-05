An owl now undergoing physical therapy at the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville is on the mend thanks to the actions of a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper who rescued the injured animal from Interstate 40 near the Union Cross Road exit last week.
For more, see the Thursday, February 1, 2018 edition.
Owl rescue
