Owensby passes away

Every town has within it, families that make up the cornerstones of the community. One of those pillar families in Kernersville lost a huge part of its heart on Thursday morning, Jan. 9, with the passing of Connie Carter Owensby. She was 73.

Connie was the epitome of grace and beauty, with a smile that would light up a room, a laugh that lifted spirits and a heart for friends and family that had no bounds. Connie’s contributions and legacy to the town through her family’s newspaper, the Kernersville News, are immeasurable and she will be missed and treasured by all who knew her.

Kernersville Alderman Joe Pinnix posted a touching online tribute to Connie after learning she had passed away. Both lifelong residents of Kernersville, the two attended school together.

“We lost another classmate today. Connie Carter was quiet in her beauty but compassionate in her beliefs. I was her friend from childhood until now. Connie Carter Owensby had the love for everyone with her infectious smile. I will never forget that smile … I will never forget Connie,” he wrote.

Connie was born in 1946, the daughter of the late Fred P. and Ruth Carter. Fred Carter founded the Kernersville News in 1938. After his passing the publication remained in the family, with Connie a major contributor to the newspaper’s modern-day success as first vice president and office manager, both positions she held for more than 30 years.

A member of the second graduating class of East Forsyth High School, Connie continued her education at Guilford College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in biology. She completed graduate work as a medical technologist at Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Connie spent 19 years as an assistant supervisor of microbiology at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, now Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Connie is survived by her husband, John F. Owensby, of the home. The couple married on June 6, 1970 and has three children, Dr. John Paul Owensby and wife Susan of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, Meredith Owensby Harrell and husband Barry of Greensboro, and Jennifer Owensby Eminger and husband Corey of Kernersville. Also surviving are six grandchildren and a brother, Frederick P. Carter.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church, followed by a small graveside service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends afterward in the Main Street United Methodist Church fellowship hall.