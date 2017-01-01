Outdoor programming

After shutdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department is now opening with limited outdoor and virtual programming to give more options to the community. “Right now, we are following the guidelines for 25 people or less and programs are being held at Rotary Park and the Rotary sponsored Farmers Market shelter,” said KPRD Marketing and Community Relations Specialist Heather Wood. Another big outdoor program the KPRD is offering is Movies in the Park Drive-in, which is being held at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.

“We’ve already sold out the spots for June because we only have so many car spots available (100).

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 6 & 7, 2020 edition.