The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding an Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Triad Park on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in hopes of creating awareness and raising more funds for aggressive mental health research within the community.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 15, 2019 edition.
Out of the Darkness
