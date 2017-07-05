Our Town

“Happy Fourth of July”

One of the greatest gifts we have as a nation is our freedom. Throughout our country’s history, the veterans of America’s armed forces have preserved this freedom through valiant and selfless efforts. On Independence Day, in Kernersville and across the United States, citizens have the opportunity to celebrate and recognize the uniqueness of our Nation.

Today, there are many opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July in Kernersville. The Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Kernersville Rotary Club, begins at 9 a.m. The parade route starts at Kernersville Elementary School and runs along Mountain Street, ending at Bank of North Carolina on Broad Street. Tonight there is a free concert on the field behind Kernersville Elementary School, and fireworks begin around 9 p.m. The concert and fireworks are jointly organized by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Kernersville.

Many businesses in our community are celebrating the Fourth of July by decorating with a patriotic theme in red, white, and blue. There were 22 businesses that participated in the star spangled decorating contest, jointly organized by the Kernersville Community Appearance Commission and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. This effort beautifies our town and celebrates Independence Day. Many thanks to Lanie Pope, chief meteorologist of WXII, who was the guest judge of the contest, and to participating businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, and the members of the Kernersville Community Appearance Commission.

Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade, which took place last Saturday, is a parade and celebration of Independence Day for young children in Kernersville, and is organized by the Kiwanis Club. Mary Mullinax, a preschool teacher, founded the parade in 1983 so children in our community would have an opportunity to march in their own parade and learn about patriotism. Designed for children 6 years old and younger, it is a chance for the youngest children in our community to gather together and hear patriotic music, learn about the history of our nation, and wave a flag in a very special parade.

In all of the celebrating, the Fourth of July is a wonderful opportunity to remember the many veterans who have made sacrifices to preserve our freedoms, and the members of our armed forces who are, right now, fighting for our country. It is truly fitting, on this July Fourth, to remember our country’s men and women in the armed forces, and consider how we can honor their service and dedication to the preservation of freedom.

So on the Fourth of July, as we celebrate the founding of our nation, take a moment to thank a member of the armed forces or a veteran, and to pause and reflect on our traditions and the freedoms we cherish as Americans.

Dawn Morgan is the Mayor of Kernersville and writes a weekly column for the News.