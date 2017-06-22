Our Town

“Summer Fun in Kernersville”

With the hot days of summer upon us, it is a great time to enjoy some of the cool summer activities available in Kernersville.

This Friday, June 16th, at Harmon Park is the very popular Movie in the Park series organized by Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department. The movie this month is Sing. Movies begin at dusk. Bring a chair or blanket and arrive early to enjoy the activities and food truck vendors.

On Thursday night, June 15th is the opening night of the Disney classic, Tarzan, presented by the Kernersville Little Theatre. The performance will be at the James Fitzpatrick Auditorium at Kernersville Elementary School, at 512 West Mountain Street. Performances are scheduled for June 15, 16, 17, 23, 24 at 8 p.m. and June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. Details are available on the KLT website, www.KLTheatre.com or by calling 336-993-6556.

Another great family activity is Miss Mary’s Parade, a patriotic celebration especially for young children, held in memory of Mary Mullinax, a former preschool teacher and beloved storyteller. The event is organized by the Kiwanis, and will be held this year on Saturday, July 1st at 9:30 a.m., at the town hall courtyard. Miss Mary’s Parade is a great opportunity for the youngest Kernersville residents to wear red, white, and blue, learn some history, and march in a special children’s parade at town hall. Children can sing a patriotic song, wave a flag, and have a great time while parents and grandparents take adorable pictures. Patriotic decorations made by children are always welcomed at Miss Mary’s Parade!

On the Fourth of July, be sure to make plans to watch the annual Fourth of July Parade, which is organized by the Rotary Club and the spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert, organized jointly with the Town of Kernersville and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Kernersville Elementary School and travels along Mountain Street. The Fourth of July Concert begins around 6:30 p.m. and will be held on the Raiders football field behind Kernersville Elementary School. Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

If jumping into a pool or getting showered by cold water at the water park is your favorite way of cooling off, then consider jumping in to experience the Kernersville Community Pool and Water Park at the Kernersville Family YMCA. While every day is fun at the water park, the Splash Before the Blast on July 4th will be especially enjoyable, and a great way to cool off. This event runs from noon to 2 p.m., and features swimming, giveaways, and free hotdogs.

What better for a summer cookout than to enjoy locally grown food? Just come to the Kernersville Farmers Market for a fresh tomato, green beans, and other locally grown produce like squash and zucchini. The Kernersville Farmers Market is located at town hall behind the library and the Chamber of Commerce. Honey, jelly, baked goods and fresh cut flowers are also available at the market. The Kernersville Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays in the morning and evening, and Saturday mornings, now through October.

Throughout the summer, there are many great ways to have a really cool time in our town.

Dawn Morgan is the Mayor of Kernersville and writes a weekly column for the News.