Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will cancel classes for students on May 1 and instead recognize the day as an optional teacher workday in the face of teacher absences expected to occur because of a rally in Raleigh on the same day.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 13 & 14, 2019 edition.
Optional teacher workday
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will cancel classes for students on May 1 and instead recognize the day as an optional teacher workday in the face of teacher absences expected to occur because of a rally in Raleigh on the same day.
Previous post: Botts
Next post: Firefighter recognized