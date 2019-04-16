Optional teacher workday

April 16, 2019

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will cancel classes for students on May 1 and instead recognize the day as an optional teacher workday in the face of teacher absences expected to occur because of a rally in Raleigh on the same day.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 13 & 14, 2019 edition.

