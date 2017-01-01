Opioid Symposium

The Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes of Holy Cross Catholic Church are sponsoring an Opioid Symposium for the community on Tuesday night, Oct. 29.

The event will feature a panel of community leaders from throughout the area, including Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department Deputy Fire Chief Ronnie Boles, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019 edition.