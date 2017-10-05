The Rotary Club of Kernersville hosted a special program during its weekly Wednesday morning breakfast at First Christian Church on September 27 tackling the opioid epidemic and its local impact. The panel discussion was sponsored by the Kernersville Foundation.
For more, see the Thursday, October 5, 2017 edition.
Opioid epidemic
The Rotary Club of Kernersville hosted a special program during its weekly Wednesday morning breakfast at First Christian Church on September 27 tackling the opioid epidemic and its local impact. The panel discussion was sponsored by the Kernersville Foundation.
Previous post: Walk for Remembrance & Hope
Next post: Outpatient surgery center