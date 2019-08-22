OFF (Opiods. Faith. Forsyth) is hosting their first annual Service of Remembrance for Victims of Overdose on August 31 at 3 p.m. at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, located at 723 N. Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem.
Opioid awareness
