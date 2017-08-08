Police Chief Tim Summers spoke at the Rotary Club of Kernersville’s weekly breakfast this past Wednesday and addressed a growing problem in communities across the country – opioids. His presentation came on the heels of a month long investigation targeting drug dealers throughout Forsyth County.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 5 & 6, 2017 edition.
Opiod use
