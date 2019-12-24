After delivering stuffed animals for the Christmas season to children in Kernersville through Operation Ted E. Bear, the Kernersville Police Department will begin accepting new and used teddy bears and stuffed animals again in the new year to gear up for next year’s delivery.
Operation Ted E. Bear
