Officials at historic Körner’s Folly have announced the continuation of Operation Restoration, a long-term project with the goal of restoring and preserving the Victorian-era home that now operates as a museum.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2018 edition.
Operation Restoration
Officials at historic Körner’s Folly have announced the continuation of Operation Restoration, a long-term project with the goal of restoring and preserving the Victorian-era home that now operates as a museum.
Previous post: South Main Street odor
Next post: New assistant fire marshal