Operation Christmas Child drop-off

November 13, 2018

Kernersville and Walkertown sites will once again collect donations for children in need overseas when First Christian Church Ministries and Morris Chapel United Methodist Church open their Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations for National Collection Week. Nov. 12-19.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 10 & 11, 2018 edition.

