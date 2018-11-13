Kernersville and Walkertown sites will once again collect donations for children in need overseas when First Christian Church Ministries and Morris Chapel United Methodist Church open their Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations for National Collection Week. Nov. 12-19.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 10 & 11, 2018 edition.
Operation Christmas Child drop-off
Kernersville and Walkertown sites will once again collect donations for children in need overseas when First Christian Church Ministries and Morris Chapel United Methodist Church open their Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations for National Collection Week. Nov. 12-19.
Previous post: Joan & Lee Hope Impact Award
Next post: County commissioner elections