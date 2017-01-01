Operation Christmas Child

For those who haven’t dropped off their Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes, there are still a few days left to contribute. There are also several drop-off locations in and around the Kernersville area.

First Christian Church Ministries and Morris Chapel United Methodist Church are once again participating in the annual Christmas gift campaign through Samaritan’s Purse and serve as local drop-off sites. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 23 & 24, 2019 edition.