Now in its ninth year, Operation: Backpack shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the annual campaign just keeps getting better. The new drive kicks off on Wednesday, and organizers are looking to collect more backpacks and school supplies for the students at Kernersville Elementary School than ever before.
For more, see the July 31, 2018 edition.
Operation: Backpack
