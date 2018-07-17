With love for both children with special needs and horses, Melisa Carter has begun offering horse therapy lessons, as well as teaching horsemanship and offering field trips for local elementary schools.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 14 & 15, 2018 edition.
Open Heart Ranch
With love for both children with special needs and horses, Melisa Carter has begun offering horse therapy lessons, as well as teaching horsemanship and offering field trips for local elementary schools.
Previous post: Frances Norman Collins
Next post: READ/WS