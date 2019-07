Opeartion: Backpack

Celebrating its 10-year milestone, Operation: Backpack kicks into full gear this week with the hope of breaking the 300 mark in the number of supply-filled backpacks collected for students at Kernersville Elementary School.Last year, 286 backpacks full of supplies were donated through a combination of direct donations and monetary contributions were collected. For more, see the Tuesday, July 16, 2019 edition.